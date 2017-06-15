Pitcher Luke Heimlich won't join Oregon State in Omaha

FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich throws during an NCAA college baseball game against UC Davis in Corvallis, Ore. Heimlich, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, will not accompany the Beavers to the College World Series. The 21-year-old left-hander made the announcement in a statement released through a representative for his family. He called going to the series something that he and his teammates have worked toward all year.. Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File Mark Ylen