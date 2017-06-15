Athletics fire longtime pitching coach Curt Young

FILE - In this June 30, 2016, file photo, Oakland Athletics pitcher Dillon Overton, right, speaks with pitching coach Curt Young, left, and catcher Josh Phegley 19) in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, Calif. Young has been fired by the Oakland Athletics and bullpen coach Scott Emerson was promoted to the position, the team announced Thursday, June 15, 2017.