Grizzlies right-hander signed by Brewers organization

Another Gateway Grizzlies player signed with a Major League Baseball team Friday when right-handed relief pitcher Brandon Texiera joined the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
Texiera, 24, signed with the Grizzlies earlier this week. He is a 2016 graduate of LSU-Shreveport (NAIA), where he went 8-3 with a 3.66 ERA in his final year.
Texiera is the second Grizzlies player to be picked up by an MLB organization this season. Both have been right-handed relievers.
Will Lamarche, whose 2.01 ERA anchored the Gateway bullpen last season, signed with the San Francisco Giants in May. The Giants assigned Lamarche to high-A San Jose, where he’s 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA over 16 innings. He’s struck out 13 and walked one.
Another 2016 Grizzlies pitcher, Trevor Richards, is having an outstanding 2017 in affiliated ball. Richards, who signed with the Miami Marlins last July, was named a Florida State League All-Star this year. Richards is 7-4 with a 2.17 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP this year. He had struck out 81 batters against 12 walks in 70 2/3 innings with the high-A Jupiter Hammerheads.
Since 2001, the Grizzlies have sent 41 players to MLB organizations.
Comments