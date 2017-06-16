Grizzlies take game one against Traverse City

The Gateway Grizzlies took the opener of the weekend series against the Traverse City Beach Bums behind stellar pitching at GCS Credit Union Ballpark. The final score had the Grizzlies on top 6-0.
Gateway starter Will Anderson was the star of the game striking out the first three batters of the game.
Which went scoreless through the first two and a half innings until Gateway began a rally in the third.
After plating the first two runs of the game on sacrifice groundouts and fly outs, Craig Massoni ripped a two-out double to left field, to give Gateway a 4-0 lead.
Grizzlies added two more in the sixth thanks to a triple by Matt Hearn, and a sacrifice fly by Zach Lavy.
Anderson continued his dominance over Traverse City, striking out the final two batters in the fifth and seventh innings. He also escaped a sixth-inning jam with a 3-6-1 double play.
Anderson earned his first victory of the season, allowing no runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out nine over seven innings pitched.
Gateway will resume action Saturday night in game two against Traverse City. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. All of the action can be heard on the Grizzlies Media Network.
