All talk, few trades before NHL's expansion roster freeze

File-This Oct. 2, 2015, file photo shows Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith 41) in the first period during a preseason NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes have traded longtime starting goaltender Smith to the Calgary Flames. Arizona received a conditional 2018 third-round pick, defensive prospect Brandon Hickey and the rights to pending unrestricted goaltender Chad Johnson. The teams announced the trade Saturday prior to the NHL’s trade freeze for the Vegas expansion draft.