Gordon strikes late again in Rapids' 2-1 win over Timbers

Colorado Rapids defender Kortne Ford, top, collides with Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi while pursuing the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids won 2-1.
Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson heads off the field after giving up two goals to the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids won 2-1.
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard, front, hugs forward Alan Gordon after the team's MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids won 2-1 on a goal scored by Gordon.
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard celebrates as time runs out in the team's MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids won 2-1.
Colorado Rapids head coach Pablo Mastroeni, back, reacts after defender Mike da Fonte, foreground, was injured while covering a Portland Timbers player in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Portland Timbers head coach Caleb Porter pleads with referees for a call while facing the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco, center, celebrates after scoring a goal with midfielder Darlington Nagbe, left, and forward Dairon Asprilla against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Colorado Rapids defender Mike da Fonte, front, pursues the ball with Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle, right, kicks the ball past Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla, front, reaches out to kick the ball as Colorado Rapids defender Mike da Fonte defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
Portland Timbers defender Roy Miller, front, collides with Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle as they pursue the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo.
