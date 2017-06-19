Grizzlies sweep series with Traverse City

Grizzlies outfielder Terry McClure launched a two-out, three-run bomb over the left-centerfield wall to give Gateway its first walk-off win of the season finishing the game 15-13 in favor of the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies trailed 10-8 going into the bottom half of the ninth inning and after a leadoff single by Matt Hearn, Blake Brown crushed a game-tying, two-run homer to left field. Gateway tied the game at 10 and Gateway went 1-2-3 after Brown’s homer as the game headed to extras.
After a one-run first inning, the Grizzlies exploded for five runs on seven hits in the bottom of the second. Zach Lavy picked up one of his two RBIs and Craig Massoni tallied an RBI for the second straight game.
The Grizzlies went for a four-run lead when the Beach Bums scored six unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings.
McClure hit a sacrifice fly to pick up his 14th RBI of the season and the Grizzlies trailed 8-7 going into the sixth inning.
The eighth served as one of the three scoreless innings in the ballgame. Kendall Patrick hit his first home run of the season to put the Beach Bums up 10-7.
Craig Massoni launched his second home run in his past three games in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gateway trailed 10-8 going into the bottom of the ninth inning.
Blake Brown tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run shot and Terry McClure won the game in the bottom of the eleventh inning with a three-run homer to left field.
Tanner Cable picked up his first win of the season and Terry McClure added four RBIs on the night and his third home run of 2017.
The Grizzlies will look to sweep the series against Traverse City on Sunday night. Gateway will send Will Landsheft (1-3, 5.19 ERA) to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
