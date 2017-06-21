Grizzlies fall again to the Otters

The Gateway Grizzlies (10-26) stranded seven runners in a 1-0 loss to the Evansville Otters (18-16).
Alec Kisena pitched the first six innings, all shutouts. He allowed only two hits, struck out five and walked one for a no-decision. Chad Gendron took his first loss for the Grizzlies before Mike Elwood came in and completed the game.
Matt Hearn singled on the infield in the first inning. Brandon Schlichtig singled in the sixth. Zach Lavy had the fourth Gateway hit and added a walk.
In the seventh, the Grizzlies left runners at second and third when Evan Rogers grounded out. In the eighth, they loaded the bases with only one out but both batters struck out and the Grizzlies failed to score.
Gateway stranded five runners in scoring position, four in the final three innings alone, the Grizzlies left four on in the game's final third yesterday as well.
Next up, the Grizzlies battle the Otters again in the finale of this three-game series in Evansville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday and can be heard on the Grizzlies Media Network. Coverage starts at 6:20 p.m.
Comments