Sports

June 21, 2017 10:00 PM

MLS Capsules

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Abu Danladi broke a tie in the 64th minute and expansion Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night to snap two-game losing and scoreless streaks.

Danladi scored for the second time this season, handling a ricochet off goalkeeper Jake Gleeson to score from 10 yards.

Minnesota (5-9-2) improved to 5-3 at home, scoring for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on May 27. The Timbers (7-7-3) have lost two straight in MLS play, both on the road.

Minnesota's Amobi Okugo opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and Diego Valeri tied it on a penalty kick in the 37th. Christian Ramirez counterd for Minnesota's in the 47th, and Francisco Calvo tied it in the 50th minute.

D.C. UNITED 2, ATLANTA UNITED 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Nyarko scored his first goal of the season in the 60th minute and D.C. United rallied to beat expansion Atlanta.

Nyarko took a cross in the box from Ian Harkes and volleyed inside the far post.

Julian Gressel opened the scoring for Atlanta United (6-7-3) in the 17th minute, tapping in a goal from less than 10 feet out on a pass from Yamil Asad. Luciano Acosta tied it for D.C. United (5-8-3) in the 23rd minute.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tanner Houck dominates in complete game shutout

Tanner Houck dominates in complete game shutout 2:02

Tanner Houck dominates in complete game shutout
Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest at Memphis Redbirds game 0:18

Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest at Memphis Redbirds game

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton 3:03

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton

View More Video