Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig slowly leaves the plate after hitting a three-run home run, while New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, watches along with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig slowly leaves the plate after hitting a three-run home run, while New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, watches along with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig slowly leaves the plate after hitting a three-run home run, while New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, watches along with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo

Sports

June 22, 2017 12:50 AM

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer, Yasmani Grandal added two solo shots and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers took over first place in the NL West by battering New York Mets pitching again for an 8-2 victory Wednesday night.

Rich Hill turned in his best five innings of the season for the Dodgers, who have won six straight and 12 of 13. They jumped a half-game ahead of Colorado, which had its six-game winning streak snapped with a 16-5 loss to Arizona.

Hill (4-3) gave up a leadoff home run to Curtis Granderson and a double to Wilmer Flores, but then held the Mets scoreless. New York loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, but Hill struck out the next three batters.

The left-hander fanned a season-high eight and allowed only four hits. He became the first pitcher in major league history to last five or fewer innings in each of his first nine starts in a season.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tanner Houck dominates in complete game shutout

Tanner Houck dominates in complete game shutout 2:02

Tanner Houck dominates in complete game shutout
Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest at Memphis Redbirds game 0:18

Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest at Memphis Redbirds game

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton 3:03

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton

View More Video