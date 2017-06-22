Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal, second from left, hits a solo home run as New York Mets relief pitcher Neil Ramirez, left, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, watch along with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, says something to Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig after Puig hit a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, says something to Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig after Puig hit a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig hits a three-run home run as New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud and home plate umpire Lance Barksdale watch during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, and relief pitcher Luis Avilan congratulate each other after the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 8-2 in a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
New York Mets starting pitcher Tyler Pill throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson, left, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal watches during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal watches his solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Neil Ramirez watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal, left, rounds third after hitting a solo home run as New York Mets starting pitcher Tyler Pill stands on the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Comments