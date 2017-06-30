2017 BND Girls All-Area Track Team

Athlete of the Year
▪ Mariya Hudson, Cahokia
Coaches of the Year
▪ Roscoe Dowell, Cahokia
▪ Neil James, O’Fallon
FIRST TEAM
▪ 100-Meter: Tamya Houston, O’Fallon; Mariya Hudson, Cahokia
▪ 200-Meter: Mariya Hudson, Cahokia
▪ 400-Meter: Mariya Hudson, Cahokia
▪ 800-Meter: Mackenzie Dixon, Mascoutah
▪ 1,600-Meter: Abby Korak, Edwardsville
▪ 3,200-Meter: Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo
▪ 100-Meter Hurdles: Rokelle Stanley, East St. Louis; LaQwasia Stepney, Cahokia
▪ 300-Meter Hurdles: Rokelle Stanley, East St. Louis; LaQwasia Stepney, Cahokia
▪ Long Jump: Mariya Hudson, Cahokia
▪ Triple Jump: Delphanae Griffin, Madison; Brittany Walker, Belleville West
▪ High Jump: Katie Mans, Alton
▪ Pole Vault: Stephanie Jacobs, Freeburg
▪ Shot Put: Evangeline Harris, East St. Louis
▪ Discus: Jazzmine Poole, East St. Louis
▪ 400-Meter Relay: O’Fallon (Kersten Douglas, Tamya Houston, Chloe Lambert, Mya Watson-Blake)
▪ 800-Meter Relay: O’Fallon (Kersten Douglas, Tamya Houston, Dartrenetta Holmon, Mya Watson-Blake)
▪ 1,600-Meter Relay: East St. Louis (Shonjahnea Griggs, Jariah Turner, Jada Marshall, Veronica Sherrod)
▪ 3,200-Meter Relay: Freeburg (Kayla Whitworth, Ashley Gilmore, Breanna Chandler, Kristen Collier)
SECOND TEAM
▪ 100-Meter: Nicquayleeontea Moore, East St. Louis
▪ 200-Meter: Janiya Collins, Madison; Jariah Turner, East St. Louis; Tamya Houston, O’Fallon; Kersten Douglas, O’Fallon
▪ 400-Meter: Jariah Turner, East St. Louis
▪ 800-Meter: Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville
▪ 1,600-Meter: Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo
▪ 3,200-Meter: Brooke Witzel, O’Fallon; Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville
▪ 100-Meter Hurdles: Jayla Crosby, Cahokia
▪ 300-Meter Hurdles: Casey Berberich, Lebanon
▪ Long Jump: LaQwasia Stepney, Cahokia; Casey Berberich, Lebanon
▪ Triple Jump: Casey Berberich, Lebanon
▪ High Jump: Mya Watson-Blake, O’Fallon; Abby Carney, O’Fallon
▪ Pole Vault: Kelsey Weatherford, Columbia; Alyssa Postma, Triad
▪ Shot Put: Jazzmine Poole, East St. Louis
▪ Discus: Evangeline Harris, East St. Louis
▪ 400-Meter Relay: Belleville West, Granite City, Alton, Cahokia, Wesclin
▪ 800-Meter Relay: East St. Louis, Belleville West, Cahokia
▪ 1,600-Meter Relay: O’Fallon
▪ 3,200-Meter Relay: Edwardsville, Okawville
HONORABLE MENTION
▪ 100-Meter: Kersten Douglas, O’Fallon; Faith Mitchell, East St. Louis; Niya Wilson, Granite City; Toni Rush, Granite City; Jeanea Epps, Alton; Sydney Brown, Mascoutah; Epiphany Smith, Althoff; Janiya Collins, Madison; Jessie Hempen, Central
▪ 200-Meter: Robyn Pointer, Granite City; Epiphany Smith, Althoff; Jessie Hempen, Central
▪ 400-Meter: Jessica Coughlin, Belleville West; Breanna Chandler, Freeburg; Danika White, New Athens; Jadah Heide, Nashville
▪ 800-Meter: Madelyn Tepe, Okawville; Mallory Unverferht, Okawville; Libby Price, Waterloo; Kristen Collier, Freeburg; Danielle Schultz, Belleville East; Seleiya Wilson, Belleville East; Abby Korak, Edwardsville; Shonjahnah Griggs, East St. Louis
▪ 1,600-Meter: Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville; Brooke Witzel, O’Fallon; Ashley Gilmore, Freeburg
▪ 3,200-Meter: Ella King, Waterloo; Elyse Faust, Mater Dei
▪ 100-Meter Hurdle: Kelvi Searcy, Belleville West; Mackenzie Ryan, O’Fallon; Ciara Hampton, Belleville East; Miraya Wright, Belleville East; Casey Berberich, Lebanon
▪ 300-Meter Hurdle: Taylor Cook, Nashville; Mackenzie Dixon, Mascoutah; Essence Winters, Belleville East; Verronica Sherrod, East St. Louis
▪ Long Jump: Jessica Coughlin, Belleville West; DeJae Hudson, Mascoutah; Sydney Schnitker, Nashville; Mya Watson-Blake, O’Fallon; Nicquayleeontea Moore, East St. Louis
▪ Triple Jump: Mackenzie Ryan, O’Fallon; Ahmia Dorsey, East St. Louis; Madison Hackstadt, Okawville; Sydney Schnitker, Nashville; Jadah Heidel, Nashville; Caroline Gagen, Freeburg; Tamadja Rodgers, Cahokia
▪ High Jump: Audrey Jansen, Okawville; Janiya Collins, Madison; Rokelle Stanley, East St. Louis
▪ Pole Vault: Reese Tackett, Highland; Cheyenne Doverspike, Wesclin; Sandra Sledge, Belleville East; Ahmia Dorsey, East St. Louis; Kylie Kozuszek, Nashville
▪ Shot Put: Kelly Pottorff, Triad; Carli Hoffman, Nashville; Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville
▪ Discus: Julie Snider, Dupo; Josie Middleton, Nashville; Amy Wagner, O’Fallon; Kelly Pottorff, Triad; Rayn Tally, Alton
▪ 400-Meter Relay: East St. Louis; Sparta; Mascoutah; Edwardsville, Collinsville, Belleville East
▪ 800-Meter Relay: Althoff, Wesclin, Granite City, Collinsville, Alton, Belleville East
▪ 1,600-Meter Relay: Nashville, Freeburg; Mascoutah; Cahokia, Jerseyville; Belleville West
▪ 3,200-Meter Relay: Nashville, Mascoutah, Highland, East St. Louis, O’Fallon, Collinsville, Belleville West.
