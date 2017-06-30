Valmeyer gears up for 46th annual Mid-Summer Baseball Classic

The top amateur baseball players in the St. Louis area will showcase their talents beginning Saturday at the 46th annual Valmeyer Mid-Summer Basbeall Classic at Borsch Memorial Park.
Headlined by Waterloo and the St. Louis Spikes, the Valmeyer Mid-Summer Classic is one of the top Fourth of July holiday traditions in Monroe County. It will include fireworks, parades and live music throughout the weekend and again Tuesday, the final day of competition.
Valmeyer manager and tournament spokesman Dennis Pieper is hoping for good weather. Last year, for the first time, the tournament was canceled by three days of rain.
“It was disappointing that we couldn’t get it in last year but with the exception of maybe a little rain on Friday, the weather forecast looks good for the next four or five days,” Pieper said. “It should be a great three days.”
The title game is set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Valmeyer Mid-Summer Classic
Saturday, July 1
- Game 1: Waterloo vs St. Louis Printers, 9 a.m.
- Game 2: Fairview Heights vs Cape Girardeau, 11:30 a.m.
- Game 3: St. Louis Spikes vs Millstadt, 2 p.m.
- Game 4: Valmeyer vs Belleville, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
- Game 5: Losers of Game 3 and Game 4, 9 a.m.
- Game 6: Losers of Game 1 and Game 2, 11:30 a.m.
- Game 7: Winners of Game 1 and Game 2, 2 p.m.
- Game 8: Winners of Game 3 and Game 4 , 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
- Game 9: Consolation Title Game, 10 a.m.
- Game 10: Third Place Game, 12:30 p.m.
- Game 11: Championship Game, 3:30 p.m.
