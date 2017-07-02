Costly error dooms Gateway in loss to River City

The River City Rascals took advantage of a costly error in the ninth inning to defeat the Gateway Grizzlies 2-1 Sunday and clinch the series at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

On the disabled list since June 15, Gateway starter Vince Molesky pitched admirably through five innings of work. Molesky’s only mistake came in the third inning when River City third baseman Josh Silver hit a solo home run to put the Rascals ahead 1-0.

Gateway tied the score at one in their half of the fifth inning on a one-out single by designated hitter Blake Brown. It was Brown’s team leading 38th RBI of the season. Gateway stranded twelve runners on base Sunday night.

Molesky pitched five innings and gave up just one run on two hits. He walked two and struck out four in the no decision.

The Grizzlies will be back in action Monday night against the Windy City Thunderbolts. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. All of the action can be heard on the Grizzlies Media Network.