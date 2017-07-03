Metro East Bears disqualified from tournament

The Metro East Bears were disqualified from the Metro East Firecracker American Legion Baseball Tournament late Sunday after it was learned that they used an ineligible player — former Edwardsville High School player Aaron Jackson — in the pool play portion of the competition Saturday and Sunday at Moody Park in Fairview Heights.
Playing Jackson, a 2015 graduate of Edwardsville High School, was in violation of the age-limit requirement rules.
Metro East Bears general manager Dennis Sharp said he heard that manager Ken Schaake had played Jackson.
“I asked him (Schaake) if he had played (Aaron Jackson) and he told me he had,” Sharp said. “I told him not to do it again and he played him anyway on Sunday. I had no choice then but to disqualify the Bears from the tournament.’’
The finals were played Monday with Valmeyer defeating Jackson (Mo.) 8-3 in the title game.
