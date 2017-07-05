Will Landsheft of the Grizzlies pitches to the Southern Illinois Miners in the final game of the series and homestand .
July 05, 2017 12:05 AM

Grizzlies shut out Thunderbolts on Fourth of July

News-Democrat

SAUGET

The Gateway Grizzlies celebrated the Fourth of July with a 5-0 win Tuesday in the series finale against the Windy City Thunderbolts at GCS Ballpark.

Grizzlies starter Will Landsheft set the tone as he retired the first nine batters he faced. Landsheft earned the victory to bring his 2017 record up to 3-4. Through seven innings, he allowed only two hits and no runs. He walked three and struck out seven.

Gateway scored its first run with a bases-loaded walk from shortstop Joel McKeithan. Zac Michener followed up with his first professional hit in his Grizzlies debut, driving in two more runs extending the lead to 3-0. Gateway first baseman Jack Hranec added two more in the fifth on a two-run home run to right field.

The Grizzlies will have two days off before traveling to Washington, Pa., to face the Wild Things in a three-game series. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

