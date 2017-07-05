Fairview Heights wins Valmeyer Mid-Summer Classic

The Fairview Heights Redbirds scored eight runs in the fourth inning and coasted to a 14-5 win over the Millstadt Green Machine on Tuesday in the title game of the 46th annual Valmeyer Mid-Summer Baseball Classic.
Playing before a large crowd at Borsch Memorial Park, the Redbirds broke a 3-3 tie with their eight-run burst as they won the amateur tournament for the first time. Jacob Renfrow was the winning pitcher for the Redbirds who were led offensively by tournament most valuable player Sam Wahlig.
Sam Wahlig, The son of Mon-Clair League Hall of Fame player Jim Wahlig, went 6-for-12, scored four runs and drove in six runs in the Redbirds three wins. Fairview Heights defeated Cape Girardeau, Mo. 6-3 in its first game then stormed past Waterloo 13-1 in the semifinals on Sunday.
In other games on Tuesday, the St. Louis Spikes defeated Cape Girardeau 11-1 in the consolation final and Belleville edged Waterloo 10-9 in the third place game.
