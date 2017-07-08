Mon-Clair League All-Star game scheduled for Whitey Herzog Field

Jake Renfrow, of Fairview Heights, and Jake Turner, of Belleville, will be the starting pitchers when the Monroe Division takes on the St. Clair Division at the annual Mon-Clair Baseball League All-Star Game on Wednesday at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville.
Renfrow, who was the winning pitcher in the title game of the Valmeyer Mid-Summer Baseball Classic on Tuesday, will be one of four Fairview Heights Redbirds players in the starting lineup of the St. Clair Division. He will be joined by catcher Brad Dunnigan, left fielder Marshall Vallandingham and third baseman Tanner Hudson.
Rounding out the St. Clair Division starting lineup are designated hitter Mitch Thomas, shortstop Chris Scoggins and second baseman Lee Cruz, of the St. Louis Spikes; first baseman Cameron Duke, of the Charleston Riverdogs; center fielder Jamie Graeser, of the St. Louis Printers; and right fielder Brandyn Snider, of the Edwardsville Mavericks.
Turner, the ace of the Belleville staff, will be joined in the Monroe Division starting lineup by designated hitter Dan Munoz and right fielder Mike Breyman, of the Belleville Rockies.
Rounding out the lineup are first baseman Matt Reinholtz, second baseman Mitch Meyer and left fielder John Wuelling, of the Valmeyer Lakers; catcher Lucas Wetzler, center fielder Keegan Baxmeyer and shortstop Brad Dillenberger, of the Waterloo Millers; and third baseman Cal Kossina, of the Millstadt Green Machine.
The game starts at 7 p.m., and admission is free.
Comments