Evan Rogers of the Grizzlies ranges to his left and throws out the Thunderbolts runner in the final game of the two game series at Gateway.
Sports

July 09, 2017 12:35 AM

Grizzlies control second game against Wild Things

News-Democrat

WASHINGTON, Pa.

The Gateway Grizzlies (15-36) scored five runs in the fourth inning and controlled the remainder of the game in a 7-2 win over the Washington Wild Things (28-21) on Saturday.

Evan Rogers curled a three-run double down the left-field line for the big blow of the frame, chasing Washington starter Brandon Bixler (0-1). Matt Hearn added an RBI single, pushing his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest streak for any Grizzlie this year.

Brian Lees added two hits, including his first home run as a professional. He also drove in two runs and scored a pair. Joel McKeithan went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Blake Brown chipped in two runs.

Gateway has won three games in a row for the second time this year, matching their longest streak of the season. Saturday night’s win marked the Grizzlies’ third series win of 2017.

Grizzlies starter Alec Kisena (0-1) went four innings, allowing only one run on two hits. Kisena gave way to Will Anderson (2-6), who pitched the remaining five innings and snared the win. Anderson allowed just one run on three hits while striking out three and walking one.

