Streaking Grizzlies complete series sweep of Washington

The Gateway Grizzlies broke through for two runs in the top of the 12th inning and held on for a 2-1 win over the Washington Wild Things (28-22) on Sunday to sweep the three-game series in Washington, Pennsylvania.
Vince Moleski pitched eight shutout innings for the Grizzlies (16-36). The veteran righthander allowed only two hits while striking out seven. Mike Elwood followed with two scoreless innings before Kaleb Earls (1-4) finished the game, allowing only an unearned run in the 12th inning.
The win stretches the Grizzlies winning streak to a season-best four in a row.
Matt Hearn picked up two hits, both in extra innings, and drove in the eventual game-winning run in the 12th. Hearn extended his hitting streak to 13 games and has hit in 24 of his last 26 games.
Brent Sakurai had one of his best games so far in his young professional career. The rookie infielder had two hits and two walks. Sakurai also stole the first base of his professional career.
After a four-day All-Star Break, the Grizzlies return home to take on Evansville in a three-game series next weekend at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday night.
Blake Brown, Mike Elwood and Javier Reynoso will represent Gateway in the Frontier League All-Star Game on Wednesday in Joliet.
