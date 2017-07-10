Bears, Hilgards earn top seeds for American Legion playoffs

The Metro East Bears and Belleville Hilgards have earned the top seeds for the American Senior Legion District 22 playoffs, which begin Tuesday.
Heading into the regular season finale Monday, the Bears had clinched the top seed with an 8-2 record in district play. Belleville, which was hosting Smithton on Monday could also finish 8-2. But the Bears own the tiebreaker after the two teams split the two regular season meetings.
Highland (6-4) is the third seed, while Valmeyer (5-5) and Smithton (4-5) round out the five seeded teams. If Smithton were to beat Belleville on Monday, it would be the No. 4 seed.
First-round games will be held Tuesday, with the Hilgards hosting either Valmeyer or Smithton at 8 p.m. at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville, and Highland taking on either Smithton or Valmeyer at Glik Park in Highland beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Metro East Bears will play their first-round game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hoppe Park in Edwardsville against the winner of the Highland-Valmeyer/Smithon game.
The District 22 Tournament is a a double-elimination event. All games are nine innings.
American Legion District 22 playoff schedule
Tuesday
Game 1: Belleville vs. Valmeyer/Smithton, 8 p.m. at Whitey Herzog Field
Game 2: Highland vs. Valmeyer/Smithton, 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park in Highland
Wednesday
Game 3: Metro East Bears vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m. at Hoppe Park in Edwardsville
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (TBA)
Thursday
Schedule to be announced.
Comments