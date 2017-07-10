Sports

July 10, 2017 5:14 PM

Bears, Hilgards earn top seeds for American Legion playoffs

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

The Metro East Bears and Belleville Hilgards have earned the top seeds for the American Senior Legion District 22 playoffs, which begin Tuesday.

Heading into the regular season finale Monday, the Bears had clinched the top seed with an 8-2 record in district play. Belleville, which was hosting Smithton on Monday could also finish 8-2. But the Bears own the tiebreaker after the two teams split the two regular season meetings.

Highland (6-4) is the third seed, while Valmeyer (5-5) and Smithton (4-5) round out the five seeded teams. If Smithton were to beat Belleville on Monday, it would be the No. 4 seed.

First-round games will be held Tuesday, with the Hilgards hosting either Valmeyer or Smithton at 8 p.m. at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville, and Highland taking on either Smithton or Valmeyer at Glik Park in Highland beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Metro East Bears will play their first-round game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hoppe Park in Edwardsville against the winner of the Highland-Valmeyer/Smithon game.

The District 22 Tournament is a a double-elimination event. All games are nine innings.

American Legion District 22 playoff schedule

Tuesday

Game 1: Belleville vs. Valmeyer/Smithton, 8 p.m. at Whitey Herzog Field

Game 2: Highland vs. Valmeyer/Smithton, 7:30 p.m. at Glik Park in Highland

Wednesday

Game 3: Metro East Bears vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m. at Hoppe Park in Edwardsville

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (TBA)

Thursday

Schedule to be announced.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Edwardsville grad fought injuries to repeat as state track champ 2:30

Edwardsville grad fought injuries to repeat as state track champ
Luke Voit lives out his Cardinals dream 2:45

Luke Voit lives out his Cardinals dream

View More Video