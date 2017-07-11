Molesky earns Frontier League honor

Gateway Grizzlies’ starting pitcher Vince Molesky has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week after a stellar performance against the Washington Wild Things on Sunday in Washington, Pa.
Molesky pitched through eight innings, giving up no runs and just two hits. He also walked two and struck out seven, leading the Grizzlies to their fourth straight win heading into the All-Star break. Molesky got a no-decision in the game won by the Grizzlies 2-1 in 12 innings.
Molesky, a native of Montoursville, Pa., has had three starts against the Wild Things on the road in his career with the Grizzlies. Through those three starts, Molesky holds a 1-1 record with a 1.27 ERA and 17 strikeouts.
After the All-Star break, the Grizzlies return to GCS Credit Union Ballpark on Friday where they will take on the Evansville Otters in the opener of a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m.
