Monroe Division wins Mon-Clair All-Star Game

Valmeyer’s Mitch Meyer drove in Millstadt’s Mitch Matecki in the ninth inning to break a 2-2 tie and lift the Monroe Division to a 3-2 win over the St. Clair Division at the annual Mon-Clair All-Star Game on Wednesday at Whitey Herzog Field.
Matecki drew a lead-off walk in the ninth and went to third base on a single by Millstadt teammate Cal Kossina. Meyer then gave the Monroe Division the lead with a sacrifice fly. Millstadt’s Otto Roberts was the winning pitcher, while Belleville closer Ryan Warnecke picked up the save.
The St. Clair Division started fast against the Monroe Division.
Facing Belleville ace Jake Turner in the bottom of the first inning, an RBI double by Chris Scoggins, of the St. Louis Spikes, followed by a solo home run by Fairview Heights’ Marshall Vallandingham gave the St. Clair all-stars a 2-0 lead.
The Monroe Division cut the lead in half in the fifth when Valmeyer’s Matt Reinholz singled and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice by Waterloo’s Lucas Wetzler.
The Monroe all-stars tied the game in the sixth when Belleville’s Dan Munoz drove in Waterloo’s Brad Dillenberger with a single.
Munoz finished the night 3 for 4 at the plate and was named MVP.
