July 14, 2017 4:21 PM

Collinsville High to offer football camp for grades 3-12

News-Democrat

COLLINSVILLE

Collinsville High School will have a football camp for children in grades 3-12 from July 17-20 at Kahok Stadium.

The camp is under the direction of Collinsville football coach Rick Reinhart and is open to everyone. It will be a noncontact skills camp. Grades 3-8 will run from 6-7:30 p.m. Grades 9-12 will take the field at 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $25, and all participants must bring cleats and tennis shoes. For more information, contact coach Reinhart at 618-377-9169 or by email at rreinhar@cusd.kahoks.org.

