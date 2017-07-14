Collinsville High to offer football camp for grades 3-12

Collinsville High School will have a football camp for children in grades 3-12 from July 17-20 at Kahok Stadium.
The camp is under the direction of Collinsville football coach Rick Reinhart and is open to everyone. It will be a noncontact skills camp. Grades 3-8 will run from 6-7:30 p.m. Grades 9-12 will take the field at 7:30 p.m.
The cost is $25, and all participants must bring cleats and tennis shoes. For more information, contact coach Reinhart at 618-377-9169 or by email at rreinhar@cusd.kahoks.org.
Comments