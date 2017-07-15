Gateway shines against Otters

The Gateway Grizzlies won their fifth straight game Friday night, beating the Evansville Otters 6-5 at GCS Ballpark.
With Gateway trailing by one in the fourth inning, Joel McKeithan hit a two-out, three-run double. The Grizzlies led 3-1 going into the fifth inning.
Dan Holst hit a two-out RBI double in the home half of the fifth inning to pad Gateway’s lead.
Jeff Gardner broke the scoreless streak for Evansville with an RBI double in the top of the eighth to bring the Otters within two. Then with runners on second and third, a costly error by McKeithan allowed two runs to score. Evansville completed the comeback and tied the game in the top of the eighth.
Brian Lees picked up an RBI double in the bottom half of the eighth to give Gateway a one-run lead heading into the ninth.
Chris Sweeney hit a two-out RBI double for Evansville down the left-field line to tie the game once again. The score was 5-5 going into extra innings.
Brian Lees hit a long sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Brent Sakurai to score the game-winning run, Lees finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Tanner Cable picked up the victory, pushing his record to 2-3 for the season.
Gateway will look to extend their five-game winning streak at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in game two against Evansville.
