The Grizzlies’ Blake Brown looks to score after Terry McClure scored on a bases-loaded double by Joel McKeithan in the fourth inning against Evansville.
The Grizzlies’ Blake Brown looks to score after Terry McClure scored on a bases-loaded double by Joel McKeithan in the fourth inning against Evansville. Paul Baillargeon Special to the News Democrat
The Grizzlies’ Blake Brown looks to score after Terry McClure scored on a bases-loaded double by Joel McKeithan in the fourth inning against Evansville. Paul Baillargeon Special to the News Democrat

Sports

July 16, 2017 12:19 AM

Otters end Gateway’s win streak

News-Democrat

SAUGET

The Grizzlies took an early two-run lead in the first inning Saturday night at GCS Ballpark, but it was not enough as they fell 8-4 to the Otters.

Blake Browns scored his 11th home run of the season, putting the Grizzlies up by two in the first.

Evansville cut the lead in half in the third on a leadoff home run by third baseman Ryan Long. Shortstop Chris Riopedre led off with a triple to right-center and scored on an RBI single by Long. After loading the bases, Will Landsheft walked home the go-ahead run to make it 3-2 Evansville. The Otters added three more insurance runs in the eighth to extend the lead to six.

Joel McKeithan doubled in Terry McClure to cut the deficit to five in the eight inning. Newcomer Ramon Osuna walked with the bases loaded to add another run. With the bases loaded and two outs, Matt Hearn struck out swinging to end the threat.

The Grizzlies went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, allowing Evansville to even up the series.

Landsheft suffered the loss, dropping his 2017 record to 3-5. He worked through four and a third innings, allowing three runs off of six hits. He walked four and struck out four.

Gateway will be back in action for the series finale against Evansville at 6:05 p.m. Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Edwardsville grad fought injuries to repeat as state track champ 2:30

Edwardsville grad fought injuries to repeat as state track champ
Luke Voit lives out his Cardinals dream 2:45

Luke Voit lives out his Cardinals dream

View More Video