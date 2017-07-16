Otters end Gateway’s win streak

The Grizzlies took an early two-run lead in the first inning Saturday night at GCS Ballpark, but it was not enough as they fell 8-4 to the Otters.
Blake Browns scored his 11th home run of the season, putting the Grizzlies up by two in the first.
Evansville cut the lead in half in the third on a leadoff home run by third baseman Ryan Long. Shortstop Chris Riopedre led off with a triple to right-center and scored on an RBI single by Long. After loading the bases, Will Landsheft walked home the go-ahead run to make it 3-2 Evansville. The Otters added three more insurance runs in the eighth to extend the lead to six.
Joel McKeithan doubled in Terry McClure to cut the deficit to five in the eight inning. Newcomer Ramon Osuna walked with the bases loaded to add another run. With the bases loaded and two outs, Matt Hearn struck out swinging to end the threat.
The Grizzlies went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, allowing Evansville to even up the series.
Landsheft suffered the loss, dropping his 2017 record to 3-5. He worked through four and a third innings, allowing three runs off of six hits. He walked four and struck out four.
Gateway will be back in action for the series finale against Evansville at 6:05 p.m. Sunday.
