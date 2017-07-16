Evansville tames Grizzlies with 13-0 victory

The Evansville Otters tallied seven runs in the first inning and went on for a 13-0 win over the Gateway Grizzlies on Sunday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget.
Gateway starter Will Anderson allowed a pair of two-run home runs to Evansville second baseman Josh Allen and designated hitter John Schultz in the first inning. Evansville added three runs later in the inning and led 7-0 before Gateway had a chance to bat.
Gateway went hitless through the first three innings before center fielder Terry McClure singled to right in the fourth.
Evansville scored again in the third on a sacrifice fly, and added two more in the sixth on an RBI single and wild pitch to reach double digits. Anderson suffered the loss to bring his 2017 record down to 2-7. He allowed 11 hits and eight runs (six earned) over four innings of work.
The win moved Evansville (30-22) to within three games of Schaumburg in the West Division of the Frontier League. Gateway slips to 17-37 for the season and is buried in fifth place in the five-team West Division.
Gateway will travel to Joliet to begin a three-game series against the Slammers on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. All of the action can be heard on the Grizzlies Media Network.
The Grizzlies will then travel to Schaumburg to begin a three-game series Friday to complete the six-game road trip
