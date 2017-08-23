Sports

Wayne Rooney's England career in numbers

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 7:40 AM

LONDON

England record-scorer Wayne Rooney retired from international duty on Wednesday to focus on his club career at Everton.

Here is a look at Rooney's England career from 2003 to 2016 in numbers:

119 — England appearances, the most by an outfield player and six behind goalkeeper Peter Shilton's all-time record.

71 - England wins in which Rooney appeared. There were 29 draws and 19 losses.

53 — Goals, an England scoring record.

7 — Only seven of his goals have come at international tournaments, four of them as an 18-year-old at the 2004 European Championship.

1 — Only scored once at a World Cup, against Uruguay in 2014.

6 — Major tournaments Rooney played at

17 — Age Rooney made his international debut as a substitute in a friendly against Australia in February 2003.

2 — Red cards, against Portugal at the 2006 World Cup and in a Euro 2012 qualifier in Montenegro.

6 — Managers Rooney played under at England: Sven-Goran Eriksson, Steve McClaren, Fabio Capello, Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Flyers prepare for 2017 season

Flyers prepare for 2017 season 1:10

Flyers prepare for 2017 season
Why are fewer kids playing high school football? 2:50

Why are fewer kids playing high school football?
Football returns to Madison High School for first time since 1988 2:25

Football returns to Madison High School for first time since 1988

View More Video