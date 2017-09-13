Why were Wayne Gretzky, a Hollywood star and the world’s top golfer at Belleville East?

More Videos 2:06 Wayne Gretzky and his family were at Belleville East's tennis complex Pause 1:39 Autism hasn't slowed down this high school runner, or his dreams 3:11 This school started with 31 cross country runners. Now they're up to 121. 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wayne Gretzky and his family were at Belleville East's tennis complex With her famous parents, legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Gretzky watching every point, 14-year-old Emma Gretzky raced through the 14-and-under age group bracket to capture the championship. With her famous parents, legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Gretzky watching every point, 14-year-old Emma Gretzky raced through the 14-and-under age group bracket to capture the championship. snagy@bnd.com

With her famous parents, legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Gretzky watching every point, 14-year-old Emma Gretzky raced through the 14-and-under age group bracket to capture the championship. snagy@bnd.com