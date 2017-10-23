Sports

Braves decline 2018 option on Dickey; Flowers to return

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:54 AM

ATLANTA

The Atlanta Braves have declined their $8 million option on 42-year-old knuckleballer R.A. Dickey for 2018 and exercised their option on catcher Tyler Flowers.

Dickey was the Braves' most consistent starter this season, going 10-10 with a 4.26 ERA in 31 starts. He said at the end of the season he would meet with his family before deciding if he would pitch in 2018.

Flowers, 31, will return for his third season with Atlanta after hitting a career-best .281 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist Oct. 9 and is expected to be ready for spring training.

Flowers and Kurt Suzuki combined to give the Braves 30 homers and 98 RBIs at catcher last season. Suzuki signed a one-year extension for 2018 on Sept. 23.

