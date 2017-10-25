Sports

AP Source: Pelicans adding veteran forward Josh Smith

AP Sports Writer

October 25, 2017 10:29 PM

NEW ORLEANS

A person familiar with the deal says the New Orleans Pelicans are adding veteran forward Josh Smith to the roster and that Smith is expected to join the team on Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night because paperwork on a contract was not complete.

The 6-foot-9 Smith, who most recently played for Maccabi Haifa in Israel, joins New Orleans on the heels of power forward Anthony Davis' left knee injury during a Pelicans loss at Portland on Tuesday night. Davis has not been diagnosed with structural damage but is questionable for Thursday night's game in Sacramento.

New Orleans' agreement with the 31-year-old Smith was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

In 12 NBA seasons between 2004 and 2016, Smith has career averages of 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball

    Columbia Eagles senior Jordan Holmes talks about possible college destinations in basketball and football.

Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball

Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball 1:58

Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball
Edwardsville soccer beats West in regional title game 1:45

Edwardsville soccer beats West in regional title game
Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville 1:22

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville

View More Video