Sports

Russia says new Moscow WTA tournament to launch next year

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 6:33 AM

MOSCOW

The Russian Tennis Federation says it will launch a new WTA tournament in Moscow next year.

The Moscow Open will run from July 23-29 on outdoor clay at the city's National Tennis Center and replace the Swedish Open in Bastad.

The federation says the dates could change because of soccer World Cup games in Moscow.

Russian organizers promise to increase the prize fund to $750,000 from $226,750 at the Swedish event this year. It will remain a WTA International-level tournament and won't offer any extra ranking points.

That would take Russia up to three WTA events next year, along with the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, usually played in January or February, and the long-running Kremlin Cup in Moscow in October. Both are played on hard courts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball

    Columbia Eagles senior Jordan Holmes talks about possible college destinations in basketball and football.

Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball

Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball 1:58

Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball
Edwardsville soccer beats West in regional title game 1:45

Edwardsville soccer beats West in regional title game
Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville 1:22

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville

View More Video