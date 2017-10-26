Warriors' Al Attles hospitalized, to miss night honoring him

FILE - In this Sunday, June 4, 2017 file photo, former Golden State Warriors head coach Al Attles speaks at a news conference about receiving the NBA Coaches Association's Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award before Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. Former Warriors coach and current ambassador for the franchise Al Attles is hospitalized and will miss Friday night, Oct. 27, 2017 game when the defending champions are celebrating his contributions to the organization. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo