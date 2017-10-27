No. 2 Penn State rely on receivers to win 1-on-1 matchups

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson, left, runs with the ball against Northwestern corner back Montre Hartage during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill. No. 2 Penn State relies on a deep passing game, with receivers winning one-on-one matchups, to loosen up the line of scrimmage for start Saquon Barkley. The Nittany Lions are hoping to exploit some mismatches with big targets like Mike Gesicki and Juwan Johnson when they face No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo