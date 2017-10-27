Sports

FIFA to give 2018 World Cup champion $38M from $400M fund

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 6:23 AM

KOLKATA, India

The 2018 World Cup champion will get $38 million from a prize fund FIFA has increased by 12 percent to $400 million.

FIFA says each of the 32 competing national federations will get at least $8 million, the same as in 2014 when the overall prize fund was $358 million.

In 2014, World Cup champion Germany received $35 million and runner-up Argentina got $25 million. Next year, the runner-up will also get a $3 million increase to $28 million.

FIFA says the third- and fourth-place teams will each get a $2 million increase to $24 million and $22 million, respectively. The quarterfinalists will each get $16 million, also a $2 million increase, and teams eliminated in the last 16 get a $3 million increase to $12 million.

