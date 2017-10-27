Highland high school football

Highland quarterback Garrett Marti makes a long run to setup Highland for their second touchdown.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
HIghland’s Brady Feldmann scores a touchdown against Quincy Notre Dame.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Highland’s Elliott Prott kicks off against Quincy Notre Dame.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Highland’s Brayton Moss sacks Quincy Notre Dame quarterback Nick Wellman.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Highland’s Garrett Marti makes a catch that was called back on a penalty.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Highland defenders bring down Quincy Notre Dame’s Dalton Venvertioh.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Highland quarterback Garrett Marti breaks a tackle by Quincy Notre Dame’s Reed Hyer on his way to a long run. The run setup Highland for their second touchdown.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Highland quarterback Garrett Marti carries the ball against Quincy Notre Dame.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com