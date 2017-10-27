Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, left, argues with a referee during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Sports

Green, Beal ejected after fight during Wizards-Warriors game

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 11:01 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Golden State's Draymond Green and Washington's Bradley Beal were ejected after fighting beneath the Wizards' basket late in the first half of a game Friday night.

Beal held the front of Green's jersey with his left hand while grabbing Green around the jaw with his right. That enraged Green, who threw his right arm in frustration as other players joined the scrum.

Green had to be pulled away from the skirmish by Andre Iguodala and Warriors security personnel. Green was tossed after getting his second technical foul. The back of his uniform was torn from near his right shoulder down to his waist.

Green was hit with his first technical at the 8:05 mark of the second quarter for arguing a foul call.

The Wizards led the defending NBA champions 67-53 at intermission.

