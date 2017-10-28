Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel is congratulated by George Springer after hitting a home run during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston.
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel is congratulated by George Springer after hitting a home run during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Houston. David J. Phillip AP Photo
Sports

Astros' Gurriel makes racist gesture toward Darvish

AP Sports Writer

October 28, 2017 12:36 AM

HOUSTON

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel says he didn't intend to offend Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish when he made a racist gesture after homering against him during Houston's 5-3 win in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

Gurriel, a 33-year-old from Cuba, made the gesture shortly after homering to start Houston's four-run second inning. While sitting in the dugout, Gurriel put his fingers to the side of his eyes and said "chinito" — a derogatory Spanish term that translates literally to "little Chinese."

Gurriel says through a translator that he "didn't try to offend nobody." He says he was making a comment that he "didn't have any luck against Japanese pitchers here in the United States."

Darvish was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Iranian father. He says Gurriel was showing "disrespect."

