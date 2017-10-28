Dortmund's coach Peter Bosz arrives ahead of the Bundesliga soccer match between Hannover 96 and Borussia Dortmund in the HDI Arena in Hannover, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Sports

Dortmund loses 4-2 at Hannover, will fall off top spot

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:05 AM

MUNICH

Borussia Dortmund's slump continued as it lost 4-2 at Hannover in the Bundesliga on Saturday and will end the weekend off the top of the league.

Dortmund trailed 2-1 at halftime before leveling shortly after the break but defender Dan-Axel Zagadou was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle and Felix Klaus restored Hannover's lead from the resulting free kick.

Ihlas Bebou sealed the points late on for Hannover, which moved up to fourth.

Dortmund has won only one of its last five matches in all competitions and will be overtaken at the top of the league when second-place Bayern Munich hosts third-place Leipzig later.

Bayern is below Dortmund on goal difference, with Leipzig just a point behind the top two.

Schalke slipped to fifth after Divock Origi's stoppage-time equalizer earned Wolfsburg a 1-1 draw.

