Sports

Federer advances to Swiss Indoors final against del Potro

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:07 AM

BASEL, Switzerland

Roger Federer cruised past David Goffin 6-1, 6-2 in the Swiss Indoors semifinals on Saturday to reach an 11th straight final when playing at his hometown event.

The top-seeded Swiss will face Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday, after the fourth-seeded Argentine beat Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4.

The final is a rematch of del Potro's back-to-back Basel title wins over Federer in the 2012 and '13.

Federer clinched victory over third-seeded Goffin on his first match point when the Belgian sent a forehand service return long.

Del Potro fired an ace to seal his seventh straight victory over the second-seeded Cilic, who won at Basel last year when Federer was injured.

