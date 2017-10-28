Massachusetts's Ross Comis
Sports

Laurent's FG lifts UMass over Appalachian St. 30-27 in 2OT

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:09 PM

AMHERST, Mass.

Logan Laurent kicked a 36-yard field goal in the second overtime to lift Massachusetts over Appalachian State 30-27 on Saturday.

Laurent made a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter, and his 45-yarder with five seconds left in regulation tied it at 20.

Marquis Young had a 10-yard touchdown run for UMass (2-6) in the first overtime. Appalachian State (5-3) answered with Taylor Lamb's 20-yard TD pass to Ike Lewis.

Ali Ali-Musa forced Daetrich Harrington to fumble the ball on the Mountaineers' first play in the second OT. Bryton Barr recovered the ball, and Laurent made the game-winning kick four plays later.

Young ran for a 95-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and finished with 132 yards on 15 carries.

Lamb was 14-of-28 passing for 133 yards with two touchdowns. Marcus Williams Jr. added 125 yards rushing for the Mountaineers.

