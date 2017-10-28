Sports

Stover with late score, Towson edges Delaware 18-17

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 7:36 PM

TOWSON, Md.

Ryan Stover threw two touchdown passes including one to Sam Gallahan in the final seconds as Towson edged Delaware 18-17 on Saturday.

Towson trailed 17-11 late in the game when Stover capped a 52-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring throw to Gallahan for the win with 35 seconds remaining.

Stover finished with 187 yards passing for the Tigers (3-5, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association). He also ran for 56 yards on eight carries.

The Blue Hens (5-3, 3-2) led 14-3 early in the third quarter and through most of the second half. Stover closed the gap to 14-11 on a 39-yard touchdown throw to John Tsimis with 45 seconds left in the third. Delaware stretched it again with a field goal midway through the fourth for a 17-11 edge.

Late in the second quarter, Delaware's Nasir Adderley stopped a Towson drive with a leaping, one-handed interception of a Stover pass.

Kani Kane ran for 113 yards on 22 carries for the Blue Hens.

