Sports

Stanley regroups to send Florida A&M past Morgan St. 34-31

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 8:04 PM

BALTIMORE

Ryan Stanley threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns, and Chad Hunter had six receptions for 140 yards and a score and Florida A&M edged Morgan State 34-31 on Saturday.

Stanley threw the go-ahead touchdown to Ricky Henrilus — his second TD catch of the day — with 5:54 remaining. The play was set up by a 55-yard bomb from Stanley to Hunter, who was barely tripped up on his way to the end zone.

Terry Jefferson ended Morgan State's final threat with an interception of DeAndre Harris.

Florida A&M (3-6, 2-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) overcame early miscues, which included a Stanley interception and fumble.

DeAndre Harris led Morgan State (1-7, 1-4) with 149 yards passing and two touchdowns and 55 yards rushing and a score. Harris scored on a 3-yard run to give the Bears a 31-27 lead with 7:58 left to play.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Althoff football romps past Carterville

    Hayes Taylor and Burke Watts talk about Althoff’s 42-0 playoff victory over Carterville on Saturday.

Althoff football romps past Carterville

Althoff football romps past Carterville 2:09

Althoff football romps past Carterville
Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods 0:33

Triad coach after playoff football loss to Peoria Richwoods
Triad eliminated from playoffs by Peoria Richwoods 0:59

Triad eliminated from playoffs by Peoria Richwoods

View More Video