Erdely rallies UAB to beat Southern Mississippi 30-12

October 28, 2017 9:36 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

A.J. Erdely threw for one touchdown and ran for another, rallying UAB in the second half to beat Southern Mississippi 30-12 on Saturday night.

UAB trailed 12-7 at the open of the second half when Erdely helmed a 10-play, 75-yard drive and capped it with a keeper at the goal line to take a 13-12 lead with 11:01 to go in the third.

The Blazers (5-3, 3-2 Conference USA) scored 17 unanswered points after that, on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Pittman early in the fourth, on a 43-yard field goal by Nick Vogel, and on a 41-yard interception return by Darious Williams for the final score with 35 seconds to play.

Erdely finished with 208 yards passing for the Blazers. Spencer Brown ran for 209 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

Keon Howard threw for 207 yards and a score for the Golden Eagles (5-3, 3-2).

