Sports

North Dakota keeps Portland State winless, posts 48-21 win

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 9:38 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

John Santiago broke tackle after tackle after fielding a Portland State punt, returning it 64 yards for a touchdown to help spark North Dakota to its first road win of the season, 48-21 over Portland State Saturday night.

North Dakota (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) took the lead with a 21-point third quarter that featured a 13-yard touchdown run by Santiago. Austin Cieslak had an interception return for a touchdown and Carter Wilson returned a Portland State fumble 50 yards for a score in the closing seconds.

The double-digit victory was only the second in the series. The five previous matchups were each decided by eight points or less and the three Big Sky Conference meetings were decided by 14 points total.

The winless Vikings (0-8, 0-5) jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but did not score again until midway through the fourth quarter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

    East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7.

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory
Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains 0:32

Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains
Althoff football romps past Carterville 2:09

Althoff football romps past Carterville

View More Video