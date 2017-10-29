Sports

Wind forces cancellation of men's World Cup season-opener

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 1:37 AM

SOELDEN, Austria

The first race of the men's Alpine skiing World Cup season has been canceled because of bad weather conditions.

Organizers say they have called off the giant slalom "with the updated forecast, due to the wind conditions and in the interest of safety for teams and public."

The race, which will not be rescheduled, had been in doubt since gale-force storms and snowfall had been predicted for the Rettenbach glacier on Sunday.

The start of the women's race on the same hill on Saturday had to be lowered because of fierce winds.

The next World Cup events are slaloms in Levi, Finland, with the women racing on Nov. 11, followed by the men the next day.

