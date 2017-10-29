Cristie Kerr of the United States celebrates after winning the Sime Darby LPGA golf tournament at Tournament Players Club
Sports

Kerr wins in Malaysia with birdie on last hole

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 8:06 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Cristie Kerr holed a 35-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday for an even-par 71 and a one-shot victory in the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia.

Kerr was in a four-way tie for the lead until her big putt made her the 27th player in tour history with 20 victories. She was so proud of her winning putt that while waiting for photographers to line up for the trophy presentation, she paced off the putt again.

She won by one shot over Danielle Kang, Shanshan Feng and Jacqui Concolino.

The 40-year-old American became the first player in her 40s to win on the LPGA since Catriona Matthew won the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in 2011 at age 42.

Kerr, who won for the second time this year, finished at 15-under 269.

