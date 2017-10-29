Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon
Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon 21) is congratulated by teammate Latavius Murray after scoring on a 2-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. The Vikings won 33-16.
Sports

Vikings hand winless Browns 8th loss, 33-16 at Twickenham

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 12:37 PM

LONDON

Case Keenum threw for two touchdowns and Kai Forbath made four field goals as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-16 at Twickenham Stadium in the last of four games held this season in Britain.

Adam Thielen had five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown for the NFC North-leading Vikings (6-2), who trailed 13-12 at halftime — the first time the Browns, 0-8 for the second consecutive year, claimed a mid-game lead this season.

Cleveland, without starting left tackle Joe Thomas for the first time since 2006, scored first, taking a 6-0 lead on its second play from scrimmage before kicker Zane Gonzalez's missed extra point. Middle linebacker Joe Schobert's interception return to the Vikings' 37-yard line led to an 11-yard reception by David Njoku and a 26-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Crowell.

A 1-yard run by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer with 40 seconds remaining in the half helped overcome Forbath's first field goal and an 18-yard touchdown reception by Thielen to push Cleveland's lead to 13-9.

Forbath ended the half with a 34-yard attempt to make it 13-12, then scored first in the third quarter when a fumble by Crowell set up a 43-yarder.

Although Gonzalez's 23-yard field goal restored the Browns' lead at 16-15, the Vikings scored 18 unanswered points: a 1-yard touchdown run by Jerick McKinnon — and McKinnon's 2-point conversion — as well as a 5-yard touchdown reception by tight end Kyle Rudolph and, with 1:14 remaining, Forbath's final field goal.

