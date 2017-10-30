AP Source: Gabe Kapler will be next Phillies manager

Sports

October 30, 2017 3:21 AM

Former major league outfielder Gabe Kapler will be hired to manage the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement hasn't been made.

Kapler has served as director of player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2014. The Dodgers trail the Houston Astros 3-2 in the World Series. Game 6 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Kapler replaces Pete Mackanin, who moved into a front-office position.

Kapler batted .268 with 82 homers and 386 RBIs over 12 seasons with six teams between 1998-2010. He had no previous ties to the Phillies.

Kapler is considered to be analytics driven with a fondness for sports science. Those are two important areas for Philadelphia's management group.

General manager Matt Klentak said he wanted a manager with a new voice and new style to lead the Phillies into contention. They finished 66-96, but a talented core of young players improved in the second half and could be ready to compete.

