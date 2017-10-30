FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Bremen's coach Alexander Nouri attends the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has fired coach Alexander Nouri after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season. Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg.
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Bremen's coach Alexander Nouri attends the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has fired coach Alexander Nouri after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season. Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg. dpa via AP,file Bernd Thissen
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Bremen's coach Alexander Nouri attends the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has fired coach Alexander Nouri after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season. Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg. dpa via AP,file Bernd Thissen

Sports

Bremen fires coach Alexander Nouri after 10 winless games

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 6:42 AM

BREMEN, Germany

Bundesliga club Werder Bremen fired coach Alexander Nouri on Monday after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season.

Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg. Under-23 coach Florian Kohfeldt will take charge of the team ahead of Friday's league match against Eintracht Frankfurt, the club said.

Nouri guided Bremen to an eighth-place finish last season after taking over in September 2016 with the team at the bottom of the Bundesliga.

Bremen is currently 17th in the 18-team league. The team has only five points from 10 games and has scored only three goals.

Kohfeldt "is not ruled out as a long-term solution," sporting director Frank Baumann said, but the club will also look at "coaches who are under contract elsewhere."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

    East St. Louis quarterback Eric Johnson threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 7A state champion Flyers rolled past Libertyville 62-7.

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory
Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains 0:32

Wesclin's undefeated season ends with playoff loss to Pleasant Plains
Althoff football romps past Carterville 2:09

Althoff football romps past Carterville

View More Video