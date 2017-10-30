Bremen fires coach Alexander Nouri after 10 winless games

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, Bremen's coach Alexander Nouri attends the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Bundesliga club Werder Bremen has fired coach Alexander Nouri after the team failed to win any of its first 10 league games this season. Bremen parted with Nouri and assistant Markus Feldhoff on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, a day after Bremen lost 3-0 at home against Augsburg. dpa via AP,file Bernd Thissen