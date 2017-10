3:09 East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory Pause

2:09 Althoff football romps past Carterville

0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville

0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

1:41 Making the decision to commute

1:35 "Bad Grandmas" Trailer

2:39 The long road back from a bicycling accident

1:10 Althoff football plays first game in new stadium

2:21 He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back.